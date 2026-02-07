Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ryan's avatar
Ryan
24m

Without fail when there is an ASL interpreter at an event I only hear half of what any speaker says. I don’t know ASL, but I’m always mesmerized by the work of the interpreter. Such important and necessary work.

Reply
Share
Josie's avatar
Josie
27m

Thank you for a beautiful story my dear friend 🙏

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sean Dietrich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture