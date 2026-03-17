Sean of the South

Sean of the South

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Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
11h

I'm not a writer, that's for sure,

I cannot be much clearer,

for if I were I must endure

the man seen in the mirror

who must wear stylish bow tie

and sweaters with those elbow patches.

That cultured fellow is not I,

for where I itches, there I scratches.

What I write are advert jingles

disguised somewhat as poetry

that sometimes when folks read, they tingles

just like an ad once did for me...

I mean, can anything be keener

that to be an Oscar Meyer Weiner?

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3 replies
Tawanah Fagan Bagwell's avatar
Tawanah Fagan Bagwell
11h

Good advice! A writer has to have done some living to have subject matter.

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