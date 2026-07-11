Sean of the South

Sean of the South

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Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
1d

Life is not what you can buy,

not in what you read or write.

Life's in each, hello, goodbye,

and it shines in smiles so bright

that they light the empyrean

with a solid pearly glow

so that we might know we've seen

that it's to Life we'll one day go

when our toiling days are done,

when Eternity opens its hands

and bids us "Come and meet the Son!"

in the green and pleasant lands,

and we'll see, when Christ draws near,

that in each fist He holds a beer.

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SteveA's avatar
SteveA
1d

You are living the good life. The best life. People make life so much better. If we love them. Not demonize and fear them. UF had a professor named Funk. And a director named Funkhouser. Very nice man.

Its so good to have you back, Sean. Took many of us out of our funk.

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