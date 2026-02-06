Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christine Willett Greenwald's avatar
Christine Willett Greenwald
11h

What IS it about our pets that grabs our hearts, no matter how long it’s been since we hugged them last? Beautifully related, Sean.

So glad the Bible talks about animals in Heaven. We need them.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
11h

She got into some cat food,

thought it would be the fun of funs,

but what followed wasn't good,

and Daphne Dane just had the runs.

Now Great Dane diahorrea

is not quite the normal kind.

Your stomach says I'll See Ya

and the volume blows your mind,

but the poor girl was so scared

that she'd done so really wrong,

and as I the mess repaired

she raised her head to sing a song

that contained the sad refrain

"I'll never eat that stuff again!"

Until the next opportunity.

Reply
Share
12 replies
92 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sean Dietrich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture