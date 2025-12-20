Sean of the South

User's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
12h

You say you're not a writer,

that you are just a columnist,

but as the morning sky grows lighter

every day, I can't resist

looking for your wisdom-words

and gifted turn of phrase

that I know will turn me towards

a day of joyous praise

for a world where folks like you

bravely pick up the pen

and stalwartly muddle through

these days of mice and men

to bring some sense, and bring some grace

to this time and to this place.

Paul McCutchen's avatar
Paul McCutchen
11h

I have stories on my substack page, but I find most of my inspiration (like you say) in other people's stories. I was at a store with my best half and pulled my wallet out of my pocket and along came a small wooden cross that I carry. The young man checking me out froze. I looked at his eyes and said, "If you need it, take it". He moved slowly and picked it up and placed it on his register. When I got my bags, he stared at me for a second and said, Merry Christmas and thanks." My wife looked at me and asked, "Where are you going to find another cross" I just smiled and said, "I know a guy."

