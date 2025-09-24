Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maggie Carnes's avatar
Maggie Carnes
7h

I have learned to enjoy and share the blessing that I receive each time I read one of Sean’s articles. He makes me more aware of the blessed life that I enjoy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
April Mooney's avatar
April Mooney
7h

Ahhh...to know the love of a dog.❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
70 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sean Dietrich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture