Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Zelda Nichols's avatar
Zelda Nichols
2h

And now you are loved by many who would be proud to call you son.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dayle Rogers's avatar
Dayle Rogers
2h

We are all highly misguided and deeply inept because of our brokenness as people. What a beautiful picture of being loved well by your friend/hero, Bobby, who saw your value when others missed it. And what an amazing opportunity to share your talent with folks throughout the Mid-Atlantic, who need the encouragement of those who are authentic, funny, and kind. Have heart, will travel.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
31 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sean Dietrich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture