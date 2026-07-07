Sean of the South

Sean of the South

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SteveA's avatar
SteveA
1d

HE"S BACK.........and with a beautiful story about NY. I missed you, Sean. I miss your perfect stories about real people and all the kindness we somehow miss. Don't be a stranger. Those people in that coffee shop, along with you, go a long way in restoring our hope for this country.

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Josie's avatar
Josie
1d

My dear friend once again you have put a smile on my face as well as in my heart 🙏

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