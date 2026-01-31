Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Zelda Nichols's avatar
Zelda Nichols
1h

There are still some around Sean. My husband served on submarines in the Navy and now at 78 heads up a submarine veterans group in South Carolina. Their goal is to support four military nursing homes in the state with a program called Gift-A-vet. Most of these veterans have no family or friends left so we try to let them know they are not forgotten by collecting items that can be used as Christmas, bingo and birthday gifts for them. This is a major undertaking as there are 300-400 vets in each home. Some of the vets served in WW II and every war after, they are all heroes. I helped deliver a truck of boxed gifts to one of the nursing homes and it was like visiting a museum with displays of uniforms, medals and other paraphernalia. They really are the greatest generation.

Reply
Share
Josie's avatar
Josie
1h

God bless our servicemen and women and God bless you my dear wonderful friend 🙏

Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sean Dietrich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture