Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marcia's avatar
Marcia
1h

We need more John’s in this world

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
A L B's avatar
A L B
1h

I just swallowed my tongue. I was that little girl.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
35 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Sean Dietrich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture