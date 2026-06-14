Sean of the South

Sean of the South

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Carol Ann Chidlaw's avatar
Carol Ann Chidlaw
21h

Really, really good stuff, Sean. It’s the human journey into wholeness, and it takes what it takes. Even broken ribs.

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SteveA's avatar
SteveA
20h

I feel like you are signing off to us. I feel like Spain taught you how to just live in the moment and reconnect with the world. You are listening to your body and your mind. The accident probably helped move you toward this. All I can really say is that many many of us old folks loved your daily visits to ancient reality and other places. It allowed us to become a community of like minded (not always) friends who could discuss you or commiserate about our lives. MY last two weeks have been very painful,also, from a surgery to correct a problem Ive had for two and a half years. It worked but the post operative pain has been nasty. I hope you are soon back to normality and painless. Give us what you can at times and take care of your life. It seems like a great life now for you. You deserve it.

Love, Steve

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