Sean of the South

Sean of the South

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Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
5h

Actually, Sean, to get this rolling,

I'll say that which is true.

I'm not really into scrolling;

I check the Internet for you,

'cause your heart resonates with mine,

saying what I can't think to say,

and in your words I find the rhyme

to lead me through another day.

I really am so glad we met,

even though we'll never meet.

You have backed up my soul's bet

that we will never see defeat

as long as there is one fine bloke

who lives the gracious words he spoke.

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Mary Anne Abdo's avatar
Mary Anne Abdo
5h

I love the comment from the teen, that life happens offline.

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