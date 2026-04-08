Sean of the South

Sean of the South

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Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
2h

They say that AI does possess

intelligent lucidity,

but it also has, I'd take a guess,

natural stupidity.

The only thing robots can know

are binary solution sets,

but even as 1-0's grow,

so does the error in the bets.

A small divergence won't be caught,

and will be added to the next

until the waited answer brought

will be benighted, cursed, and hexed

and subject to sane man's derision,

but perfect for a politician.

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Paul McCutchen's avatar
Paul McCutchen
3h

I couldn't wait for AI to handle some of the chores on the farm, like chopping cotton and picking cotton. Then sure enough big equipment came along, and I was tasked with other jobs. Even the combines that harvest the crop. It now can tell you the moisture of the grain and send you a notice when it is getting full along with a signal when it is time to raise the header and go the other way. The person in the cab pushes buttons to make the equipment do something and, in some equipment, they don't even have to do that. I was tickled just to have an air conditioner and an AM FM radio. The whole time I am writing this AI is telling me how to write it differently.

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