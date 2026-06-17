Sean of the South

Sean of the South

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Paul McCutchen's avatar
Paul McCutchen
7h

I remember many, many years ago when I was a lot younger, my wife cooked a breakfast that had a different taste to it. It was a fresh tasting breakfast. To start out the eggs came from our chickens, she made a fresh loaf of bread, the tomatoes were from the garden along with the corn (I know corn for breakfast?). The only thing that didn't come from here was the bacon. I also used to have apple, peach and pear trees the fruit from those trees were always better. Ok some of you will say the wheat for the bread didn't come from my garden but you are missing the point. When things are grown, picked or gathered it makes things taste a lot better. You might eat more fruit and veggies if you picked them yourself.

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Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
7h

Veggies might be best for you,

and their taste is really good,

but I hold this thought to be true,

for me they're rabbit food.

Give me pizza, give me beer,

and then give me Chik-Fil-A

so that I can make it clear

I'm dining in the USA.

How 'bout hot dogs on the bun

and a bowl of Mac and Cheese,

followed by a fifth of rum?

Great men are made of these,

men the world will not forget

who brought the world Chevy's Corvette.

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