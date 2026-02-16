Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
31m

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, an angel marked me to live.

I was eighteen, and having lately learned to fly, I thought that flying real low would be fun.

And so I skimmed the corn, leaving the tassels rippling in my wake, and flew pylon turns around farmhouses and isolated tree stands.

But all too soon it was time to return the rented Citabria, so I headed back to the airfield, staying low over a river.

But I didn't know something about rivers. People string power lines over them. Like, 250,000 volt main transmission lines.

I hit several. It was like being inside a flashbulb (remember those?), but I can't recall the noise. A friend who saw me from the ground said there was a giant CRACK! as all the lights in a nearby town went out. He said the aeroplane staggered, and he thought I was dead.

But no, not quite. The windscreen imploded, and the plexiglass shards ripped my prescription glasses (which I had casually hated, for the kept me from a military flying career) from my face and launched them into the baggage area behind the rear seat. That saved my sight, and my life. My throat was also cut. There was a bit of blood; the rear seat looked like something out of a slasher film.

And then the angel said, "Fly the aeroplane." That's all, and it seems like the obvious thing to do, but I had to be reminded. There was no reprimand in his voice. It was more gentle suggestion than command.

So that's what I did, and on the windy trip back to the field I tidied up the cockpit a bit, setting sharp shards of plexiglass on the lip that formed the bottom edge of the instrument panel.

Landing was a bit different, as the left brake line had been cut (one uses differential braking to help keep a Citabria straight on landing, and when taxi-ing). To make a left turn to return to the ramp I had to turn 270 degrees to the right.

I shut down in front of the flight office, opened the door, and was suddenly surrounded by people, who gently lifted me out. I wonder if the angel was among them?

I had caught a wire on the landing gear (hence the broken brake line), another on the propeller hub, and then a third at the top of the cockpit structure. Had the latter two been met in a different sequence, the propeller would have been hit on a blade, that blade would have been shed, and the resulting imbalance would have torn the engine from the aeroplane, which, with its centre of gravity suddenly moved too far aft, would have entered an aerodynamic stall, pitched up, and then, with recovery well-nigh impossible, crashed.

But that didn't happen. More likely, I would have been reduced to a quivering mass of panic, completely unable to save myself, but for a gentle, angelic reminder:

"Fly the aeroplane."

Reply
Share
Jonathan Brownson's avatar
Jonathan Brownson
1h

Thanks Sean for building our faith by collecting so many extraordinary stories!

Reply
Share
1 reply
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sean Dietrich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture