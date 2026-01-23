Sean of the South

Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
4h

I sing because I have a voice,

I sing because I can.

I sing because I have no choice;

to sing makes me a man.

I sing because to cry is weak,

I sing because I want to cry.

I sing because it's life I seek,

I sing 'cause I don't want to die.

I find I sing along with cancer,

we sing now in polyphony.

I sing '"surrender is the answer",

I sing that death is victory.

I'll sing when speech is sacrificed,

and then soon I'll sing with Christ.

jswearen@gmail.com's avatar
jswearen@gmail.com
4h

Yeah, Sean. Looks to me like you’ve figured it out ‘Just Fine!.

