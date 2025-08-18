Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Becky Condon's avatar
Becky Condon
11h

Mothers. They know stuff.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Edward M. Caldwell's avatar
Edward M. Caldwell
11h

work, sing and play

like the songbird greets the sun

with thanks for a new day

and grace from an old one

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
55 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sean Dietrich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture