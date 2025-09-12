“Hi, Sean…” the email began. “...I just read your article in the newspaper about angels! No offense, but I laughed the whole way through. I cannot believe, in the 21st Century, humans still believe in angels. I am still laughing at you!”

I love it when people say “no offense.” It’s a lot like when the doctor flicks his syringe and says, “You won’t feel a thing.”

The truth is, I used to doubt the existence of angels, too. But then I realized I was actually in the minority.

Did you know that nearly eight out of every 10 Americans believe in angels? When it comes to global figures, seven out of 10 humans on earth believe in angelic beings.

This is remarkable when you consider that 33 percent of humans classify themselves as Christian; 25 percent are Muslim; 14 percent are Hindu; and 4 percent are Buddhist. And they ALL share a belief in something we Americans would call “angels.”

Am I the only one who thinks this is incredible? You can’t get 10 random humans to agree on what they want for supper, let alone agree upon a major spiritual belief.

In short, more humans agree on the existence of angels than they do on almost any other topic.

But don’t take my word for it.

If you have an angel story, and you have a few seconds to spare, please share your story with us. I’m hoping we can accumulate more than a dozen. And perhaps we shall see who is still laughing at us when it’s over.