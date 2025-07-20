Sean of the South

Joe Horton
Jul 20

There’s this little thing called the Dunning-Kruger effect. Incompetent people almost never know they’re incompetent. And hyper-competent people almost never know how good they are.

Pam Hester
Jul 20

Seeing you perform at the Opry on your first of many visits was one of the best experiences of my life! Your joy was shared by your adoring fans, friends, and family (which seemed like the entire audience that night!)

Thanks for taking us all with you each time. It's good to know one of our iconic places is still being run by real people and true musicians. You belong there, Sean. Seeing your dreams come true makes believers of all of us!

