13h

"And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love." And the weirdest thing is, you can't do it by yourself on your own.

13h

I used to feel that way toward our younger generations, but then last year, something happened that changed all that. My wife and I attended a wedding down in Rome, GA. The son of friends of ours had graduated from Berry College down there, and was marrying one of his classmates, a beautiful girl with a big family. We have watched this young man grow up from a 5-year old boy when we first met him.

He was studying to become a doctor, and he's bright and serious and has the social graces one would expect from a much older person. Articulate and easy to converse with when he's among adults. But what I did not expect was to see all his peers and friends from that college who were at the wedding, and they too were articulate, engaging, and full of optimism for the future.

As I drive around to my various errands and functions, I sometimes listen to our local college FM radio station, where they play a lot of music made by and made for young folks of the Gen Z generation. A lot of it is un-listenable... but often enough I hear something good and uplifting. It's not ALL sex-drugs-rock-n-roll, quite a lot of it is introspective and musically engaging.

So while young folks are still creating music, whether we like it or not, and engaging in the arts, and marrying one another and having families, I feel a lot better about turning the world over to them.

Sure there are deadbeats, but every generation has deadbeats. Think Maynard G. Krebs of "The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis" TV show back in the day. Such people existed back then, and still do, but that doesn't stop other people from pursuing their dreams and making the world a better place.

