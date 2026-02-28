Sean of the South

Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
16h

Don't think of him as how he died,

because he had so much to give.

Think of him, and think with pride

about the days he chose to live.

We all have our imperfections,

some too gross to even name.

Count the good in your reflections,

and polish away the shame

by recollection in the dawn

of the smiles that he has left,

and though now that he is gone,

know he's in the warp and weft

of a better, brighter place,

held in the Lord God's embrace.

SteveA
16h

I taught elem. PE in a small town for 33 years. It was a joy and my best time. We had a young fella there that built cabinets and worked at the nearby university. He coached little league for years. They should build a statue to him for all the good he did in that small town. He smoked himself into a lung transplant but no finer man ever worked with kids. I thanked him often for the skills he taught them and the example he was.

