Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
don ortolano's avatar
don ortolano
5h

Tough read……also a very convicting one, as I realize how easily I forget the harsh realities and sadness of this broken world , in every generation.

Looking forward to when the Lord comes back to make everything right.

Come quickly.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Geoff Knudsen's avatar
Geoff Knudsen
5h

I really appreciate the way way you let the words of the poor speak for themselves, compiling them here for us just before Christmas. This is only the second of your posts ive read but I really love how your writing places other people as central. Ironically, it probably says a lot more about you than if you were to have loaded it with commentary. Im a fan.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
31 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sean Dietrich
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture