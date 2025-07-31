Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bonnie D's avatar
Bonnie D
14h

Such a great reminder that it takes a village often to make a miracle happen.

My rescue dog comes and thanks me with her paw trying to give me pats with the most intense stare after every meal I fed her. She comes looking for me no matter where I am and I know she is saying thank you. She has done this from day one for years. It is the most humbling and loving thing to be a part of two times a day! What a reward to simply love and care for her.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
A L B's avatar
A L B
15h

Sometimes I’m a huge whale in need of help, sometimes I’m just a little chicken that the fox is after. But always I am appreciative for the support of my people.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
84 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sean Dietrich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture