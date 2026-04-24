Sean of the South

Sean of the South

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Lisa Stapleton Weldon's avatar
Lisa Stapleton Weldon
7h

I work for Melissa Gilbert @ModernPrairie who portrayed Laura in the TV series. I will share this with her.

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SteveA's avatar
SteveA
7h

I get inspiration to read books from all kinds of sources. Today you are my source. I never actually thought of authors as old friends but I guess I have hundreds both dead and alive. Maybe I will make a new friend soon. I guess my best two friends of this kind are Edgar Rice Burroughs and John Steinbeck.....

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