SteveA
6h

I just prayed for Morgan and it was hard because I was trying not to cry. Tell her we love her.

1 reply
Zelda Nichols
5h

I was thinking of Morgan a few days ago. You hadn’t written about her in a while so I was hoping no news was good news. Thank you for sharing her story with us, my prayers are all for her today. Tell her she is loved by many. May her indomitable spirit shine for a long time.

To give hope I have a true story for you. I had a friend named Celeste who was born with Leukemia. The doctors said she wouldn’t live to be ten years old, then it was twenty, then thirty. We became friends when she was 40, she could have been Morgan’s twin with that same indomitable spirit. She never complained, ever. When she was in pain at night she would bake and what she made was amazing, she could have opened a bakery. She too always praised everyone and put herself out helping others when they should have been helping her. This woman who wasn’t supposed to live to see her tenth birthday was in this world into her sixties. She ended up with a second blood disorder that finally sent her to God and I’m sure she is now one of his angels. I miss her terribly and so glad she was in my life for twenty years . Perhaps there is that same hope for Morgan. I’m praying hard.

91 more comments...

