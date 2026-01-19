Keep praying for Morgan.
Morgan, I have met you here
in the words of our dear Sean,
and this morning there's the fear
that you might, too soon, be gone.
Sean's column on this day was brief,
a request for prayers for you,
but in his words there seemed his grief;
I hope that feeling isn't true.
I hope you know the inspiration
that you've given those you'll never meet,
a smiling, winsome salutation
in passing on this digi-street,
and if called Home, that you're aware
that you'll charm all the angels there.
Now I know why she's been much on my mind. The angels are there. I'm surprised they can't be seen. They nurture their own because this girl - words fail me, and we all know her worth is greater than all the riches on earth. We want her to stay with us, and all our love surrounds her. But if the angels call her, which would be devastating to us, Morgan has paid a high enough price for life on psycho planet, and she deserves to go Home.
