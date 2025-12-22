Sean of the South

Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
9h

Lord, please take the healing grace

that You might have saved for me

and send it to another place,

to some child that she might be

restored to health and vigour,

restored to dance once more,

for I have got to figure

that your mercy-store

is running low on everything

that so many people need,

so please let this prayer take wing

in the hope that You'll forever heed

my request for what's left, strife and pain,

for I won't have the strength to ask again.

don ortolano
8h

praying psalm 91: 14-15 over beautiful Morgan;

The Lord says, “I will rescue those who love me.

I will protect those who trust in my name.

When they call on me, I will answer;

I will be with them in trouble.”

