Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Athena Oden's avatar
Athena Oden
7h

I walked the Camino the same time that you did Sean, and I think about it continuously. The emotions, the prayers, the capital E effort, and the soul-time thoughts are still with me. The walk can be repeated, but I don’t think the impact of the initial amazement, the wonderful realization of the unity and love of all God’s people, will be the same. Yes, it was life-changing. Bless you for sharing your walk and your stories!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
SteveA's avatar
SteveA
7h

One of our best, Sean. After it's all said and done it is the people we loved and those that loved us which makes our lives worth living. If only what you found on the Camino could happen here. Thank you for this one. It touched me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
64 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sean Dietrich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture