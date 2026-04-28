Sean of the South

Sean of the South

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Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
8h

It's been worthwhile, this walk with cancer,

and one thing I won't forget

gives the how-do-you-do-it answer:

it's the people I have met

who have paused to share their stories,

whom with me our God has praised,

who've seen the darkest things as glories

that define the brightest days.

It's the people who've stayed close to me

when I could barely move or speak,

who in the quiet stillness said they see

that I still live because I seek

that love that truly never ends,

Christ's face reflected by my friends.

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David R Shaddock's avatar
David R Shaddock
9h

All of life is about the people, from the age of 7 or so, what the Greeks called the Age of Reason, when we start to truly recognize that other people think differently from us, to the later age when we’re enlightened enough to consider how much we have in common.

Thank you for all these stories that remind us of what we share.

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