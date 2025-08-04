Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
don ortolano's avatar
don ortolano
13h

I love another answer given in the Bible( which i’m certain that Mr. concomitantly does not believe in, because , well, he’s smart.. he told you that he is)

The answer was given by the blind man that Jesus healed. The religious leaders ( you know, the smart ones) rather than being amazed and humbled by this miracle, belittled and questioned the man because it was concomitantly impossible for blindness to be healed by this simple guy named Jesus.

The healed man could not answer their tough , intellectual questions …. but what he did answer has cascaded down through history;

He said simply;

“This I know…. I was blind, but now I see”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Lknotts's avatar
Lknotts
14h

Perfect illustration of the unfathomable love of God. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
97 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sean Dietrich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture