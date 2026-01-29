Sean of the South

Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
2h

Sometimes the pieces do not fit

in the puzzle of our days,

and not all our charm nor wit,

nor unending hymns of praise

will make the picture come out clear,

will make it a coherent whole,

and it's then when we may fear

for the safety of our soul,

but perhaps that's meant to be,

for this is not our work alone,

and it's for Heaven to see

that the pieces others own

are what's needed to complete

the image laid at the Lord's feet.

Rivkah Cohen
3h

The biggest gift anyone can give us, is to believe we can soar...your mom knew

