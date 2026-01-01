Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Zelda Nichols's avatar
Zelda Nichols
11h

Sadly this is all true. I will stand in. Line behind five people with full carts to ensure the CASHIER still has a job. Our world has become a Sci-Fi book. I’m surprised my hairdresser hasn’t become a computer. Please stay human Sean, the world needs more Sean’s but not clones. May this new year bring you and Jamie good health, joy and the sale of many books and concerts.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
11h

Where did all the people go,

and what have we become?

Is the only voice that we will know

from HAL, 2001?

Will AI rise to take the place

of the smiling doorway-greeter

whose recognition of our face

raised needle on the happy-meter?

I think there is a hidden tide

of opposition rising,

folks who simply won't abide

the demanded tithing

of divinely human decency

on the altar of technology.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
63 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sean Dietrich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture