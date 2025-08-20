Sean of the South

Ernie in River City
10h

I’m so sorry people mistake your amazing stories as directives. I’ve never read once anything from you that says “my readers MUST” do anything. Except maybe hug more, which is just common sense. My most recent retirement job is for an accredited clinical counseling center. I was a client, so I recognized the value of good counseling. Being a good listener is a gift. Being a good counselor takes training. I am grateful I have been able to have good listeners and good counselors in my life. I am 100% certain God put them there. And while I don’t believe you intend it as such, to me, your writing is great therapy. I feel blessed to have discovered Sean Dietrich.

Kent Cooper
9h

One of the best modern day parables of Jesus’ message ever. And like many of Jesus’ messages, just as likely to be misunderstood—-most often by people who claim his name.

My childhood was growing up in a military family. My first 12 years of school involved twelve different schools, two in my senior year. My Dad was a good provider, but nothing either my mother or I did was good enough for him. Maybe because he grew up in Louisiana during the depression, trying to go to school and help his dad grow crops on their small farm at the same time. There was a nine month stretch where the only food they had to eat for all three meals was green beans, potatoes, cornbread, and sometimes milk.

Guess my childhood was better than his, and for that I am grateful. So I’ll cut him some slack.

Just last week my wife made us green beans, potatoes and cornbread. She threw in tomatoes and cucumbers, too. We’ve got it lots better than Dad ever did and we’re old, I’m crippled and we live solely on social security and a small VA disability check courtesy of my time spent fighting a stupid war in Vietnam. The stupid part was me. I volunteered to go.

But that meal made me think of Dad—and just be grateful I have it so much better now.

