Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
M Drake's avatar
M Drake
5hEdited

This is a sign of things to come. Since when is the govt concerned about the price of anything. They are working their way into not printing any money in the near future! My advice to everyone is to USE REAL PRINTED MONEY whenever possible. Cash is the last grip on anonymity that we as Americans possess! Debit and credit lets the govt know what you are buying and where you are buying it! Use cash as much as possible before they deem it “too expensive” to produce! Stepping off my soap box now. God bless and continue to fight the good fight, in Jesus name we pray.🙏🏻 ✝️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
23 replies
Dan Roney's avatar
Dan Roney
5h

Ever since I was a young one, I would always stop and pick up a penny, look at the date and put it in my pocket and keep it. It always felt like you were richer finding lost money. Maybe not financially richer, but maybe by keeping that coin in circulation a little while longer. Even at age 82 I will always pick up a coin that others walk past.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
93 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sean Dietrich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture