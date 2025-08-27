Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joe Horton's avatar
Joe Horton
11hEdited

In school, we sang not just the first stanza, but all of them. One (the last?) that is especially poignant:

O thus be it ever that free men shall stand

Between their loved homes and the war’s desolation.

Bles’t with victory and peace, may the heaven-rescued land

Praise the power that hat made and preserved us a nation.

Then conquer we must, when our cause, it is just,

And this be our motto: In God is our trust.

And the Star-Spangles Banner in triumph shall wave

O’er the land of the free, and the home of the brave.

A few years ago, a dingbat former friend of mine was going on about how it’s terrible that our national anthem is about war, and isn’t that terrible? I asked her if she knew which war it was about. She did not. And when I told her which war it was (1812), I followed up by asking if she knew what that war had been about. She did not. When I told her why we fought it—to stop British press gangs from walking into the colonies and kidnapping men to man their warships, she changed the subject.

No cause seems to be too stupid for her to endorse.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
29 replies
Brian's avatar
Brian
11h

A saw a recent clip of a college or high school game where it was announced the anthem would not be sung and the game would start. The crowd spontaneously started singing the anthem. There may be hope after all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
103 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sean Dietrich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture