Sean of the South

Gale Smith
Jul 11

Had an English teacher who said his Mama always woke him early in the mornings with "Get out of that bed before the sun warps your butt!" Those of us who lived in the days of buying records for our players understood that phrase if we had ever left them in the car too long during the summer. I have enjoyed many sunsets that were so awesome they left me speechless. The last half of my life I can say the same of sunrises. "O God, How Great Thou Art!"

Mary Anne
Jul 11

I think the older I get, the more I appreciate those sunrises. ☀️

Your words reminded me a little of Nina Simone's song Feeling Good...."It's a new dawn, it's a new day, and I'm feeling good."

Each day is a new opportunity.

