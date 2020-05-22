Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Sean of the South
Sean of the South
Old Recipes | Sean of the South
0:00
-59:47

Old Recipes | Sean of the South

Sean Dietrich's avatar
Sean Dietrich
May 22, 2020

Sean talks about his favorite subject; Food. Poundcake, pimento cheese, deviled eggs, and congealed salads. Special guest, his mother-in-law. 

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sean Dietrich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture