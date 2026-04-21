Sean of the South

Sean of the South

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Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
14h

Cancer's trying to tell me

of all the things I cannot do,

and it's all on me to be

the proof that my life is not through.

It sure is hard to walk, that's real,

and it truly hurts to breathe,

and the way my arm-bones feel,

I can't raise them to a sleeve,

but walking's overrated,

and I still get enough air.

This life, I'd never trade it

'cause there are blessings everywhere

that make each lovely day worthwhile,

and cancer didn't take my smile.

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Zelda Nichols's avatar
Zelda Nichols
14h

HOWDEEE - Everyone loved her and Boone thought twice about her voice . She was laughing all the way to the bank.

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