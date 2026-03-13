Sean of the South

Sean of the South

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Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
7h

Weather's warming, once again,

so buy yourself a frosty can

of nice refreshing Coke and then

give it to a homeless man.

All the things we take as given,

the cold and hot things that we eat,

are rarely had for one who's livin'

on the cruel and stone-hard street,

so take a minute when you're able

(it really will not cost you much)

and set the makings of a table

for someone you don't want to touch.

The smile you get from this small grace

will shine out from Jesus' face.

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Christine Willett Greenwald's avatar
Christine Willett Greenwald
8h

Thank you for offering the balance of truth and joy when our world’s darkness threatens to dominate.

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