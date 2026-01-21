Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carol Ann Chidlaw's avatar
Carol Ann Chidlaw
5h

Give me a good old-fashioned spider on the wall any day. Or a snake on the patio. Really. Those are so much easier to deal with than the intangible nature of the truth in all those stories.

Reply
Share
Gale Smith's avatar
Gale Smith
4h

The only way I know about such "fears" is by reading Sean's column. I am purposely unconnected to the cell phone unbillical cord. The sound stays off until I want to make a call. My family and friends text me to call them if I need to learn of something important. I check for important texts 2 or 3 times a day. I delete others without reading or responding. I am busy living life at 74.

Zuckerburg does not have enough money to pay me to waste my time on facebook. Bezos has nothing to entice me that I can't live without or could not buy locally. I may have watched tv a total of 12 hours in the past year. That was only because a visitor would want to watch something. I am out and about, talking to real people not social media faces. That's how I know what's going on and how others feel about it. I read for pleasure and information. I now an 8 week old puppy in-training to be my bestie. I cook, I clean, I drive at least 6 people to various medical appointments, keep up with 3 of them

for meds, mail/bills, etc. They have no family and I help them because I can. My life is full. That said, I could do without spiders--birds can eat the bugs.

Reply
Share
1 reply
58 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sean Dietrich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture