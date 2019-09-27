Porch Sitting | Sean of the South

The gentle pleasures of sitting on a front porch in Western Florida, on the Choctawhatchee Bay. The easy conversations and the things people say among family. Music by Bailey Bigger.
Columnist and novelist Sean Dietrich delivers homespun stories before live audiences that might make you smile or cry. Tales of common people, rural places, small towns, and life in the American South. Based on the popular "Sean of the South" blog.
