Porch Sitting | Sean of the South
0:00
-50:56

Porch Sitting | Sean of the South

Sean Dietrich's avatar
Sean Dietrich
Sep 27, 2019

The gentle pleasures of sitting on a front porch in Western Florida, on the Choctawhatchee Bay. The easy conversations and the things people say among family. Music by Bailey Bigger. 

