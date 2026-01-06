Sean of the South

Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
3h

I do not know the reason

for what's happening to me,

but cancer's just a season

that is meant to be,

not personal and not a curse,

no judgement on my life,

and many people have it worse,

so I won't engage in strife

with the God who made the plan

with which my life complies.

I don't have to understand

the ifs or buts or whys,

only that I share this load

as Jesus helps me down the road.

Bob Barnett, PE,
3h

And there is Devine providence when I met my wife on a cruise ship in the middle of the ocean and we lived a few miles apart.

