Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pam McCarty's avatar
Pam McCarty
11h

The negative readers need to move on. The rest of us are staying

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Zelda Nichols's avatar
Zelda Nichols
11h

It’s not just your column Sean, meanness and hate is everywhere. I belong to my areas Next Door site, people are unbelievable. I posted something that was meant to be helpful to those complaining about round about (rotaries, traffic circles etc) and got ripped apart for not calling them what newcomers to this area call them. Never mind that what I wrote was helpful, they had to find something to complain about. Same with another posting on Preparedness regarding Mother Nature. Unbelievably nasty comments. What’s wrong with people? Thank God for you Sean, you fit the original “good guy” mold.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
91 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sean Dietrich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture