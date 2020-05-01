Quarantine Special | Sean of the South

Sean of the South

May 01, 2020

Sean reads the mail from people around the U.S. who played in last week's book give-away contest, those who have been quarantining due to coronavirus. He also welcomes a special guest who just happens to be his mother-in-law. Music by Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs. 

