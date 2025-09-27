Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carol Ann Chidlaw's avatar
Carol Ann Chidlaw
5h

This is a precious love story, complete with its own unique flavor, twists and turns. Thanks for sharing it. Warms this romantic old woman’s heart. Not enough of just this sort of story going around these days.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ron Mahn's avatar
Ron Mahn
5h

…then make my joy complete by being like-minded, holding the same love, being one in spirit and of one purpose …

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
65 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sean Dietrich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture