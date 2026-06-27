Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill in Tennessee's avatar
Bill in Tennessee
3h

The British writer Samuel Johnson once said "When a man is tired of London, he is tired of life." Today we can expand that to many other things around us...things that used to bring us joy, we allow to slip away from us as we pursue ambitions and goals. I liked this entry today, it's a good reminder that we need to stop every once in a while and do something that is just fun. Now I am inspired to find a playground with a swing.

Reply
Share
2 replies
M Ellis's avatar
M Ellis
3h

How do you like to go up in a swing,

Up in the air so blue?

Oh, I do think it’s the pleasantest thing

Ever a child can do!

Up in the air and over the wall,

Till I can see so wide

Rivers and trees and cattle and all

Over the countryside

Till I look down on the garden green

Down on the roof so brown

Up in the air I go flying again,

Up in the air and down

Robert Louis Stevenson

My favorite poem when I was a little girl. Thanks for the memories Sean

Reply
Share
1 reply
43 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sean Dietrich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture