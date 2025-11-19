A few of this week’s questions from the audience.

Q: Sean, I can’t figure out whether you’re a Republican or Democrat… Could you please share your views on the ICE arrests in this country so I know where you stand?

A: I’ll bet you’re all hands on a first date, too.

Q: You’re a [cuss-word] and a cowardly [maternal cuss-word]… for criticizing our Border Patrol agents in Charlotte, North Caroline.

A: I think you mean “Carolina.” Also, I didn’t criticize. I think your message was intended for Charlotte’s mayor, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the multiple city officials, the Charlotte City Council members, the Mecklenburg County officials, the several North Carolina senators, the congressional representatives, and the Republican state lawmakers who DID criticize the agents’ job performance.

Q: …You’re a lib-tard, I just know it. I can tell by the way you write.

A: I can tell a lot by the way you write, as well.

Q: I’m shocked you chose sides in a political issue, I am deeply shocked. I never expected you to demonize one party.

A: Sorry, I never choose sides. No single party can fool all the people all the time, that’s why we have two parties.

Q: In your last article, you shared a photo of your “gratitude chalkboard” for Thanksgiving. And one of the items you were thankful for was listed as: THE BLACKS. I truly did not expect racism from you, please explain this. I am deeply disturbed.

A: Sure thing. Joel Black, Tammie Black, Graham Black, Sierra Black, Violet Black, and Violet’s big sister Hazel. If you find racism issues in my friends’ last names I suggest you take it up with them. Also, I agree, you might be deeply disturbed.

Q: In your last article, you cited different historical dates and used the abbreviation “BCE” instead of BC. BCE is a secular abbreviation that removes Christ from history.

A: “BCE” stands for “Before Common Era” which is an abbreviation that’s been used since the 1600s, by many religious people, including church fathers, and for a very important reason—which is a non-religious one.

A church-history professor explained it to me like this: “Christ was born in 6 BCE. Scholars must say ‘BCE’ instead of ‘Before Christ’ because Christ could not be born “Before Christ.”

Although if anyone could pull this off, it would be him.

Q: Hi Sean, I don’t believe in BCE. I only believe in BC, for the same reason you will never see me write “X-mas,” I don’t believe in X-mas.

A: Well, that’s a shame because early Christians wrote X-mas all the time. In fact, your early church forefathers invented this term, and have been writing “X-mas” for thousands and THOUSANDS of years, sometimes writing these words directly before being beheaded for their faith. Because “X” is the Greek symbol for Christ.

Q: When you wrote about the Border Patrol arrests in Charlotte, i was angry. You sympathized with the wrongfully arrested US citizens. Well boo hoo.

Willy Aceituno, a 46-year-old, whose arrest was videoed, is the one i’m sure you were referring to. No wrongdoing was committed by the agents in this case.

Willy’s vehicle window was shattered by Border Patrol agents, he was dragged out of his vehicle, thrown on the pavement, then arrested only to find out later that he was a US citizen. It was an honest mistake since his complexion is the same as the illegals. They have to profile based on skin color! These mistakes just happen sometimes. Nobodies fault.

After officers realized they’d made a boo-boo they released Willy and dropped him off 10 miles away from his car. While i agree it’s a shame he had to walk 10 miles back to his car even though he did nothing wrong, and was wrongfully detain, but you have to understand the officers were very busy and could not afford to waste their time correcting every little mistake they made. Boo hoo! Get over it! These things just happen!

A: Wow. You have a gift. You should go into litigation.

Q: You were quoting Greek philosophers in your last column. What’s happened to you? What’s next, speaking Latin?

A: Quis scit?

Q: I was not a fan of the last column. I felt like you were struggling with you’re words, and I also found typos in your work.

A: Your. Spellcheck.

Q: While I enjoyed your column about “doing unto others…” At the end, you lost me. No offense.

A: You really should demand your money back.