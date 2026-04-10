Sean of the South

Sean of the South

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Deborah Bundy's avatar
Deborah Bundy
8h

Love this description of the trip! Little bit of history. My stepfather helped design the outer surface of the capsule that astronauts return to Earth in. I still have the replica pin he was given for his work. I can’t watch a space flight without thinking of him. It takes a whole rodeo to make this happen.

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Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
8h

Dear Lord, as they return from space

through perils each one understands,

please wrap them in Your loving grace

and hold them in Your mighty hands.

See them safely through the flame

as the air is torn apart,

and by Your great and holy name

shield them in your heart.

Let this day keep them safe from harms,

as we pray it will be,

but if not, let Your open arms

take them to Eternity

where they will find sweet joy and rest,

for truly they're our very best.

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