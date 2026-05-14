We made it.
I thought that it was journey's end,
but was the whole thing but a dream?
What does tomorrow now portend,
and what did the whole thing mean?
I heard drums that shook the night,
and I felt me falling, falling,
shaking desperate in the fright
that the Lord at last was calling.
Then it faded to a silence
in which I looked behind, ahead,
for where I could place my reliance;
was I still alive, or dead?
I'm pretty sure I didn't go,
but what to do with what I know?
***
Was it a near-death experience, or merely an odd and frighteningly vivid dream?
It came after tearing pain this night, at three am, and as I write this (am I writing this?) I'm not entirely sure that I'm in this world or the next. I suppose Barb will tell me when she wakes.
If life is indeed a pilgrimage, what does Journey's End really mean? What does one do with the knowledge of completion, in that place where knowledge is the very fabric of eternal life?
I think perhaps I know. I think perhaps we weave that understanding, a thread made of living gems, into the woof and warp of a limitless tapestry that God has designed, but that we have made, in His care.
And that now we can step back, and, tracing the uncountable other threads, see the picture of His heart.
Yea! This trip didn’t seem to take as long as last year. Am I correct? I know you are happy to be there.
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I thought that it was journey's end,
but was the whole thing but a dream?
What does tomorrow now portend,
and what did the whole thing mean?
I heard drums that shook the night,
and I felt me falling, falling,
shaking desperate in the fright
that the Lord at last was calling.
Then it faded to a silence
in which I looked behind, ahead,
for where I could place my reliance;
was I still alive, or dead?
I'm pretty sure I didn't go,
but what to do with what I know?
***
Was it a near-death experience, or merely an odd and frighteningly vivid dream?
It came after tearing pain this night, at three am, and as I write this (am I writing this?) I'm not entirely sure that I'm in this world or the next. I suppose Barb will tell me when she wakes.
If life is indeed a pilgrimage, what does Journey's End really mean? What does one do with the knowledge of completion, in that place where knowledge is the very fabric of eternal life?
I think perhaps I know. I think perhaps we weave that understanding, a thread made of living gems, into the woof and warp of a limitless tapestry that God has designed, but that we have made, in His care.
And that now we can step back, and, tracing the uncountable other threads, see the picture of His heart.
Yea! This trip didn’t seem to take as long as last year. Am I correct? I know you are happy to be there.