Sean of the South

Sean of the South

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Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
2d

A dog's world is a simple place,

cool things to hear, fine things to smell,

an arena to show grace,

and, by God, they do it well.

It's not yet dawn, as I write,

but the dogs that share my life

consider that the time is right

to wake me and my dear wife

and request their morning run

followed by a bit of food

followed by a nap (how fun!)

to put them is a happy mood

for the UPS arrival

and threats against driver's survival.

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Bill in Tennessee's avatar
Bill in Tennessee
2d

Oh, that last picture of Sean, his banjo, and Thelma Lou is priceless. What did mankind ever do to deserve dogs?

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